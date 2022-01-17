MT students presented with awards

The top three Miami Trace winners of the Margaret Peterson Haddix writing contest were presented with awards by Carnegie Public Library late last week — Mason Haslett, Elliott Hatton and Sarah Whitney.

The writing contest was a collaboration between Carnegie Public Library, the Record-Herald, and local author Margaret Peterson Haddix.

Haddix, as previously reported, is an internationally-acclaimed New York Times best-selling author for tweens and teens and is from Fayette County and graduated from Miami Trace. Every year, she visits Carnegie Public Library to give a scoop on her newest books, but with the pandemic, it was decided to hold a writing contest instead of having an in-person visit.

Fayette County students were invited to participate in the writing contest where the participants made up a story using all 46 titles of Haddix’s books. It was not necessary to capitalize the title of the books, just use the titles as part of the narrative. To participate, students were supposed to submit a one to two-page story.

Haslett won first place overall in the contest with his story, “The Assignment” which was printed in the Record-Herald on Saturday.

Hatton and Whitney’s stories, “Exciting Road Trip” and “Ella’s Adventures,” were among the overall top six chosen in the contest.

Miami Trace fifth grade teachers April McCarty and Christina Schingledecker explained, “The fifth grade students at Miami Trace Elementary were excited about participating in the Margaret Peterson Haddix story writing contest offered by the Carnegie Library. This was an assignment that all fifth graders participated in.

“The students wrote a fictional story which included all 46 titles of Margaret Peterson Haddix’s books. ‘Among the Hidden’ is a favorite read aloud that we do every year that sparks their interest to read the series and other chapter books independently.

“We were thrilled for the opportunity to be involved in this contest, and the students were elated to Zoom with a real author. As (Haddix) announced Mason Haslett as the winner of the Fayette County fifth graders from MTES, all of his classmates erupted in applause as he smiled from ear to ear in shock and excitement! As teachers, we are always excited to introduce the students to a Miami Trace alumni renowned author.”

The top three Washington Court House City School winners will be presented with awards later this week. The stories are available for reading at the library, located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House.

Fifth graders Mason Haslett, Elliott Hatton and Sarah Whitney were the three Miami Trace finalists in Carnegie Public Library's Margaret Peterson Haddix writing contest.

Top three Miami Trace winners of writing contest honored