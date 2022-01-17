WMS recognizes Dec. students of month

Washington Middle School of Washington Court House City Schools recently honored the December “Students of the Month.”

There were nine students recognized. They were chosen by their teachers for modeling behaviors encouraged in the district: respectful, responsible, safe and willing.

Sixth graders chosen were Cam Stritenberger, Kolton Pennington and Alessandra Racine.

Seventh graders chosen were Olivia Huston and Cheyenne Ross.

Eighth graders chosen were Darrin Boyle, Kaitlyn Patton, Aurora McCarley and Chinatsu Obayashi.

The students were treated to pizza with the principals as is customary for the student of the month celebrations.

They were also given a sign to take home with them that is blue and white. The signs have a blue paw print on them representing the Washington Court House City Schools mascot, the blue lion, as well as the words “WMS Student of the Month.”

Photos were taken in the Washington Middle School rotunda with a decorated tree in the background representing December.

To follow what’s happening at Washington Court House City Schools, visit its website, www.washingtonch.k12.oh.us

Information in this article was provided by Washington Middle School Assistant Principal Brady Streitenberger.

