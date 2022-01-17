Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 17

Joey Woody, 40, at large, vehicle trespass.

Jamie Jones, 46, 131 W. Ohio Ave., O.V.I.

Jan. 16

Sanchez A. Seals Jr., 20, 430 Second St., non-compliance suspension.

Kheila M. Moore, 23, 430 Second St., wrongful entrustment.

Norma J. Perkins, 54, Grove City, speed.

James A. Trisdale, 24, at large, theft.

Jan. 15

Sean Carper, 31, 707 Leslie Trace NW, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

William J. Hyer, 52, 94 Jamison Road Lot 156, child support suspension.

Adam C. Morris, 36, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (three counts).

Garret A. Grubb, 23, 115 W. Kennedy Ave., speed.

Jan. 14

Alex L. Smith Jr., 27, at large, Ohio State Patrol bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jan. 13

Seth Grim, 21, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 42, Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant – summons.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., curfew violation.

Brittany L. Gorman, 27, at large, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Jan. 12

Ray E. Hillenburg Jr., 48, 1031 Broadway St., speed.