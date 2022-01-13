Local Cattle Feeders Assoc. honored

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) awarded the Fayette County Cattle Feeders Association of Washington Court House the Outstanding County Award at the annual meeting and awards banquet on Jan. 8 at the Hilton Columbus/Polaris.

This award was sponsored by Ohio Corn & Wheat.

The Outstanding County award is OCA’s opportunity to recognize the outstanding achievement, industry education and consumer promotion efforts of counties from across the state. Activities, participation in OCA events, communication efforts, support of industry youth and a cohesive partnership are all areas of focus for award recognition.

The Fayette County Cattle Feeders Association prioritizes youth involvement in the beef industry through the Cattle Feeders Corral and the annual banquet where the beef queen of Fayette County is crowned and a meal for over 200 people is provided.

The association also supports awards for youth during the county fair and provides banners for champions.

Each year, they award scholarships to every high school senior that exhibits beef at the county level. As an association, their common goal is to promote and educate individuals about the beef industry, not just across Fayette County but around the state.

Courtesy photo