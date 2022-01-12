Haslett named winner in writing contest

The winner of the Haddix writing contest — done in collaboration between Carnegie Public Library, the Record-Herald, and local author Margaret Peterson Haddix — is “The Assignment” by Mason Haslett of Miami Trace Elementary School.

Haslett followed the rules of the contest while creating a cohesive and creative short story. Haslett’s story is planned to be published in Saturday’s edition of the R-H!

Margaret Peterson Haddix, as previously reported, is an internationally-acclaimed New York Times best-selling author for tweens and teens and is from Fayette County and graduated from Miami Trace. Every year, she visits Carnegie Public Library to give a scoop on her newest books, but with the pandemic, it was decided to hold a writing contest instead of having an in-person visit.

Fayette County students were invited to participate in the writing contest where the participants make up a story using all 46 titles of Haddix’s books. It was not necessary to capitalize the title of the books, just use the titles as part of the narrative. To participate, students were supposed to submit a one to two-page story.

Second place in the writing contest went to Washington Court House City Schools’ students Amaya Cassidy, Emmersyn Fredrick, Lily Clevenger, Sophia Fryer and Soren Sedlmeyer for their story, “Rotation Royalty.”

Third place in the writing contest went to Washington Court House City Schools’ students Cambria Wary and Coree Johnson for their story, “Ella’s Palace of Mirrors.”

The stories are available for reading at the library, located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House.

The staff of the Record-Herald would like to congratulate all students who took part in the contest. Starting and completing a story, no matter how short or long, takes dedication and patience. Overall, the stories were imaginative, creative and entertaining. The community is encouraged to give them a read.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_theAssignment.jpg