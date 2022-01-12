Miami Trace BOE recognized

Three Miami Trace Board of Education members were sworn in this week to begin their new terms.

At Monday’s reorganization meeting, two returning members, David Miller and Rob Dawson, were sworn in by Miami Trace Treasurer Debbie Black, as was the newest member of the board, Jacklyn Farrens. Farrens was elected to the board at the November general election.

For the second year in a row, Miller was elected as president of the board and Dawson as vice president by their fellow board members.

With the month of January being “School Board Recognition Month,” the Miami Trace Local School District is honoring all five board members for their service.

On social media this week, district officials posted:

“January is School Board Recognition Month and

Miami Trace has been BLESSED to have the BEST!

Thank you, MTLSD Board of Education, for your unwavering DEDICATION, PRIDE, and LOVE for Panther Nation!”

The district also submitted bios of each board member to help the community get to know them a little better:

David D. Miller I

“I’ve been married to my wife Debbie for 42 years. We have 3 boys, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. I retired from Calmar after 35 years in management. I enjoy golfing, camping, and working in my yard and garden.”

How long have you served on the MTLSD Board of Education?

16 years

What compelled you to serve in this capacity?

I wanted to give back to the district that gave my kids a great education.

What have you most enjoyed about being a member of the board?

I have enjoyed working with all the other board members over the past 16 years. It has also been a pleasure being able to construct state of the art buildings for all of our students in a central location.

Rob Dawson

“I have lived in Fayette County most of my life, currently residing just outside of town with my wife Dawn and two daughters, Taylor and Sara. I just started officiating this year for football and swimming. I enjoy sports and the outdoors.”

How long have you served on the MTLSD Board of Education?

12 years

What compelled you to serve in this capacity?

I wanted to be able to give back to a community that I have lived in most of my life. I have heard many people talking about what they thought should be done but never stepped up, and I did not want to be that person. And, both of my daughters would be attending MT, and I wanted to be an active part of their educational experience.

What have you most enjoyed about being a member of the board?

I enjoy being a part of such a great community of people that support each other and are there for the kids of this community. There have been a lot of great things that have happened at Miami Trace and being a part of that is great.

Jacklyn Farrens

“I am married with three teenagers, a new puppy, and two cats. I graduated from Miami Trace High School and the University of Cincinnati School of Nursing. I’ve worked locally as an RN at Adena Fayette Medical Center for 27 years. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, reading, and traveling.”

How long have you served on the MTLSD Board of Education?

Newly elected

What compelled you to serve in this capacity?

I am very proud of everything that our district has accomplished. I’ve always been a strong believer in giving back to the community in order to make it a better place for our families. Serving on the school board seemed like a great opportunity to do this.

What have you most enjoyed about being a member of the board?

Meeting new people

Charlie Andrews

“I no longer actively farm, but rent our land out. I enjoyed raising purebred hogs and judged hog shows in 22 states working with youth in 4-H and FFA. I have always enjoyed anything associated with Miami Trace student activities. We have 10 grandchildren whom we follow in their activities and help babysit the younger ones when needed.”

How long have you served on the MTLSD Board of Education?

10 years

What compelled you to serve in this capacity?

I served as a teacher, coach, and administrator for over 30 years in the Miami Trace Local School District, and I care deeply about the success for everyone associated with Miami Trace Schools.

What have you most enjoyed about being a member of the board?

I have enjoyed watching our students succeed, witnessing our staff members care for the success of our district, and bringing our facilities to one campus. I have also enjoyed the working relationship that I have had with all of the board members and administrators during the past 10 years.

Bruce Kirkpatrick

“All of my family have attended and graduated from Miami Trace School District since its inception. I am co-owner of Kirk’s Furniture in New Holland, which has been my family business since 1913. I have been married for 51 years. We have 2 children and, as a result of that, we have 4 grandchildren. I enjoy watching each grandchild excel in their education and play sports for MT. I have been an owner, trainer and driver of harness horses as a job in my younger years and as a hobby as I grew older.”

How long have you served on the MTLSD Board of Education?

26 years

What compelled you to serve in this capacity?

To be involved with the decisions about educating our students and deciding on policies for the Miami Trace School District and hoping my input would help.

What have you most enjoyed about being a member of the board?

I have enjoyed seeing the outstanding accomplishments of the MT students. This is the result of the hard work the students put in, the excellent staff we have that educate each and every student, and the wonderful leadership we have that leads us each and every day. We are eternally grateful to the taxpayers of the Miami Trace School District for the beautiful campus we have to use and enjoy. It is one we are very proud of.

