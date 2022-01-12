Historical Society board holds first meeting of 2022

Members of the Fayette County Historical Society board met for the first meeting of 2022.

Board members regretfully accepted the resignations of Tami Bath and George Geesling. Two new board members, Pam Anderson and Diana Febo, were recommended and received a unanimous vote, from the board.

The current board is now composed of president- Glenn Rankin, vice president- Jeff Garringer, secretary-James Carr, treasurer-Robert Russell, assistant treasurer- Jo Langdon, Donald Moore, Alfred Carr, Polly Dean, Gary Spears, James Simpson, Todd Oesterle, Beth McCane, Anderson and Febo.

The board is excited to begin the new year and to prepare for their upcoming events. Please continue to follow its Facebook page, Fayette County Ohio Historical Society, for updated information as well as the website, https://www.fayette-co-oh.com/history/museum.php.