FRHS records high save rate for 2021

Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) had a Save Rate (Live Release Rate) of 99.4% in 2021, according to FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams.

The Humane Law Enforcement Department had 507 incidents and 354 follow-ups, totaling 861.

Of those incidents, 333 were cruelty/welfare checks, 110 were sick/injured, 28 were rescues, 26 were strays, 10 agency assists, 182 animals were impounded/removed, and 121 were after-hour emergency call-outs.

“We saw an increase of 78 incidents in 2021 compared to 2020,” explained Adams via email. “The increase and decrease in incident numbers are typically cruelty and welfare checks, and weather conditions usually play a role in those numbers with concerns about animals confined outdoors and having access to adequate shelter to protect them. I am also pleased with new laws that were passed by the state of Ohio such as making social workers and veterinarians mandated reporters of animal cruelty and protecting them from civil and criminal liability. While humane agents have always been mandatory reporters for child abuse for several years, a new law now mandates dog wardens and animal control officers to report suspected cases of child abuse, elder abuse, and animal cruelty to the appropriate agency. Even though this new law was passed, all agencies have worked well together.”

Last year, FRHS adopted out approximately 1,661 animals and had an intake of 1,854 animals, according to Adams. Those numbers included not only cats but five birds, three chickens, nine lizards, six guinea pigs, one hamster, 115 dogs and 24 rabbits.

Adams explained, “947 of our adoptions were done at our offsite adoption centers at the Beavercreek PetsMart and PetCo.”

Assistant Adoption Coordinator Cindy Zindorf said, “I am excited about the working relationship we have with our offsite adoption centers, and how helpful they are to our organization finding animals their new forever homes.”

FRHS Director Lee Schrader explained, “Our total adoptions for 2021 are just short of (2020’s) record pandemic numbers. We found homes for not just cats and dogs but rabbits, lizards and guinea pigs. We are very proud of our 99.4% live release rate, which puts us at the very top of all no-kill shelters in the country.”

Adams also expressed gratitude to local entities.

“I am very thankful for the members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington C.H. Police Department from the dispatchers to the deputies and officers who are also there to provide assistance to us humane agents when needed — they always go above and beyond, and I appreciate the working relationship we have with them. Not only am I thankful for the other law enforcement agencies but also members of the EMS and Fire Departments. They’ve helped with a couple of rescues where animals needed help out of a sewer drain and a pipe in a drainage ditch, and have requested humane agents at a couple of house fires where there were animals,” he wrote.

The goals for this year, according to Adams, are “to keep on saving animals, being a voice for those who cannot speak, continue educating pet owners on proper care and the importance of spay and neutering their dogs and cats.”

The Fayette Regional Humane Society adoption center is located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty Jr. can be seen taking photos during a cruelty investigation. Pictured is Fayette Regional Humane Society Adoption Coordinator Bobbi Honicker-Bageant taking time to socialize and provide extra TLC to a new group of incoming kittens.