County utilizes funds from American Rescue Plan Act

It was recently decided during a Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting for American Rescue Plan Act funding to be utilized in two different projects.

The first project is the update of the MARCS Radio Link Layer Authentication and the purchase of new MARCS radios. Essentially, by updating and obtaining new radios, a dual authentication will be needed to access the MARCS radios — increasing and modernizing local cyber security.

The cost of update and the purchasing of new radios is estimated at $187,426.64.

The second use for the funds is financially assisting the Fayette County Agricultural Society. Funds in the amount of $218,578 will be given to the society to offset lost revenue since Dec. 20, 2020. According to minutes from the commissioners’ meeting, the need is due to a majority of regularly scheduled events that were cancelled in relation to the pandemic.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, a quote to enter into a four-year agreement with CivicPlus out of Kansas was entered into. The agreement is for the redesign of the county website. Services are meant to include website redesign, CivicEngage training, hosting, security, SSL management, agenda and minutes migration. The CivicPlus year one software subscription will cost $26,575.65. The CivicPlus annual software subscription for years two through four will cost $5,574.71 per year.

At the request of Fayette County Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) Director Faye Williamson, a contract between the FCDJFS and Transitions for Youth out of Gallipolis was approved. The purpose of the contract is for Transitions for Youth to provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the Fayette County Children Services. The contract is effective from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of this year. The maximum cost under the contract is $125,000.

Several decisions were made in relation to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth was authorized to enter into a contract with the Village of Octa to provide law enforcement services in the village through the office of the Fayette County Sheriff for this year. The village agrees to pay the sheriff $30 per hour for services rendered.

Two labor agreements were made for the FCSO.

The first agreement was with the full-time deputies in patrol, including detectives and K-9 officers, but excluding all other employees. This agreement is effective from Jan. 1 of this year through Dec. 31 of 2024.

The second labor agreement was with the full-time deputy sheriffs in corrections, but excluding all other employees including corporals and above. This agreement is effective from Jan. 1 of this year through Dec. 31 of 2024.

Lastly, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to sell surplus inventory through GovDeals, Inc. That surplus inventory included a 1989 Chevrolet 1500 Pickup, a 1975 CAT V45C Forklift, a 1963 Galion Rollomatic Roller and a Shaver post driver.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

