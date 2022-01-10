What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Libraries are an idea. In tangible form, we are books and movies on shelves, computers and equipment to share, and a place to read, study and meet. As a concept, libraries are access, democracy, diversity, lifelong learning, and community involvement.

We are a love of all things reading, media, and technology: An equal-access resource, made possible through cooperation, collaboration, and you!

The Ohio Digital Library (ODL) is one such collaboration. ODL is your consortium of ebooks and other digital media. In 2021, the ODL surpassed 7 million checkouts – more than 23,000 of these were borrowed by Fayette Countians using their Carnegie Public Library cards!

Make a resolution to read more in the new year, and then track your reading resolution on Beanstack in our Winter Reading Challenge and help us reach our reading goal of 5,000 books! Participate with us until February for your chance to win monthly prizes! Sign in and register on our Beanstack site today: https://cplwcho.beanstack.org/reader365.

Through January, Fayette County families are invited to participate in a Storybook Walk through downtown Washington Court House, featuring The Mitten by Jan Brett. The walk begins at Carnegie Public Library and continues down Court Street. A list of locations, in order, is available at the library as well as on the library’s social media.

Join us for storytime! Our storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts, and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Then, each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place each week in Washington Court House at the library.

Budding artists and authors, check this out! Local creator Amanda Gatton is hosting “Story Maker’s Guild” at the library on Friday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m. This program is for teens ages 13-18, to come together and write/draw and share their work for feedback from their peers. Expect a relaxed, fun atmosphere to practice and share your writing skills and have fun.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m., children ages 6-12 are invited to learn crochet with Flora! Supplies will be provided, no registration necessary.

In December, close to one hundred library items passed through the new 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today! The lockers and shelter, paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.