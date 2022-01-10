Page sworn into Army National Guard

On Dec. 6, Private First Class Dylan L. Page swore into the Army National Guard. He is the 2018 valedictorian of the Miami Trace Local Schools District and current Ohio State senior.

Since his childhood, Dylan has been a constant advocate for the less fortunate, set the definition of American work ethic, and was a friend to all. From his Eagle Scout Rank to political involvement, he has always chosen his community, country, and world first. Now, we look forward to all the great things he will do for all of us in his military service.

On May 8th, 2022, Page should be walking in Ohio Stadium to be bestowed his two Bachelor’s of Science degrees magna cum laude with Honors, majoring in political science and public policy analysis and minoring in economics, history, and classical humanities: Greek.

However, PFC (E-3) Page will ship out to Fort Leonard Wood, MO on April 13, 2022 to begin his service to our nation. Upon University Board of Trustees approval acknowledging that his official graduation and conferment will occur during BCT, PFC Page will become a Specialist (E-4) prior to shipping. During his time at The Ohio State University, he has had countless opportunities to grow as a student, peer, and professional.

Dylan has been active with College Democrats, Pi Sigma Alpha, Mortar Board Senior Honor Society, serving as President, Undergraduate Student Government, University Conduct Board, University Senate, serving on the Fiscal Committee, the Alexander Hamilton Society, Student and Residence Life, and many other groups and organizations here and there. He most enjoyed his work with USG and University Senate advocating for more equitable measures for students, especially students from rural backgrounds which typically lend to first generation or low-income barriers.

He will return to Columbus from Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) in early August where he will return to The Ohio State University to begin his studies to receive two Master’s degrees. His research will revolve around United States’ climate change policy, nuclear energy, and national security. He will obtain a Master’s of Public Administration from the John Glenn College of Public Affairs and either a Master’s of Arts in Economics or Master’s of Arts in Geography.

Page is uncommitted on the degree path for the second and is actively working with his faculty cohort to best advise him. John Glenn is ranked 8th in the world and 4th in the United States for his program. His faculty cohort (title and area of expertise) includes Dr. Ellen Mosley-Thompson, Distinguished University Professor; paleoclimatologist, Dr. Kendra McSweeney, Distinguished Scholar Professor; cultural and political ecologist, Dr. Becky Mansfield, professor; environmental governance, Dr. James Landers, associate professor; public finance and economics, and Dr. Christopher Rea, assistant professor; environmental governance and regulation. During grad school, he will participate in OSU Army ROTC as a Cadet and plans to receive the Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) Scholarship, entirely paying for his graduate studies. His Cadet training will be in military intelligence.

After graduation, Page will be commissioned by the President of the United States into his Officer’s Commission, becoming a Second Lt. (O-1) in either the Army National Guard or Army Reserve. He then plans to attend law school to study environmental, intellectual property, and corporate law. Dylan is committed to securing a future for our children that is secure, equitable, and just. He looks forward to continuing to make the community that reared him proud and eventually turning a new page in the chapter of American greatness and prosperity with all of America.

Local Dylan Page was recently sworn into the Army National Guard. Courtesy photo