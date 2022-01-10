Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 9

Violation of Protection Order: At 7:41 p.m., Dustin Gulley, of Maple Street, was arrested at Walmart after he was observed with a female who he currently has a protection order in effect with.

Domestic Violence: At 8:02 p.m., officers responded to Gregg Street in reference to a complaint of domestic violence. Anthony Hurles, of Gregg Street, was arrested in the incident.

Jan. 8

Criminal Damaging: At 9:13 p.m., officers responded to 620 Rawling St. in reference to a male causing damage to the front door of the residence. While officers were en-route, the male departed on foot. Officers located the male within a few blocks of the residence. Scott Dailey was arrested for several outstanding bench warrants and criminal damaging.

Jan. 7

Wanted Person: At 3:56 p.m. while on patrol, an officer located a wanted person inside Ohio Thrift, located at 100 Washington Square. The male was arrested on the outstanding warrants. During a search incident to the arrest, the male was found to be in possession of a needle used to inject illegal drugs. Harry Armstrong III was arrested on several outstanding bench warrants and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Theft: At 5:35 p.m., a manager of Murphy Usa, located at 1399 Leesburg Ave., reported that a male entered the store and requested the clerk check the back room for an item. When the clerk checked the back room, the male stole merchandise. A report was taken and charges were filed.

Jan. 3

Theft: At 4:12 p.m., officers responded to Ace Hardware in reference to a theft that occurred on Dec. 20. Store surveillance cameras showed an unknown male defeating the security feature on several packages of impact bits. The male then departed with the impact bits. The investigation is ongoing at this time.