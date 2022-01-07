Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 10-14 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit
FRIDAY
Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, fruit, graham crackers
The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 10-14 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch