Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 6

John E. Stanley Sr., 44, Leesburg, expired registration.

Jan. 5

Shayne A. Detweiler, 33, 413 Lewis St., non-compliance suspension.

Caleb A. Bauer, 25, Hillsboro, warrant – domestic by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Timothy Dilley, 30, at large, bench warrant – parole violation.

Jan. 4

Sharrod D. Taylor, 49, Columbus, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Rhonda J. Bucher, 51, Jeffersonville, expired registration.

James V. Green, 43, at large, aggravated menacing, tampering with evidence.

Dick L. Lugenbeel III, 50, New Holland, failure to assure clear distance ahead.