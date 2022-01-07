First snow of the new year

Pictured is a fox crossing Ford Road Thursday evening, soon after the snow began falling.

Khloe See (2) enjoying time outside with her doll.

Pictured is Archie, a Highland Bull.

Pictured are Taya Crago (12), Taylynn Crago (9) and Bexlee Gilpen (22 months) enjoying the snow near Belle Aire Intermediate.

Chrisman Park and dog park have plenty of snow for children or dogs wanting to play.

While snow blanketed areas of the county Friday, that snow will most likely melt soon as temperatures rise.

Geese could be seen along Paint Creek Friday morning.