First snow of the new year

Pictured is a fox crossing Ford Road Thursday evening, soon after the snow began falling.

Courtesy photos

Khloe See (2) enjoying time outside with her doll.


Courtesy photos

Pictured is Archie, a Highland Bull.


Courtesy photos

Pictured are Taya Crago (12), Taylynn Crago (9) and Bexlee Gilpen (22 months) enjoying the snow near Belle Aire Intermediate.


Courtesy photos

Chrisman Park and dog park have plenty of snow for children or dogs wanting to play.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

While snow blanketed areas of the county Friday, that snow will most likely melt soon as temperatures rise.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

Geese could be seen along Paint Creek Friday morning.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

