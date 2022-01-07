The following land transfers were released online:

Recorded Jan. 6

Tamela Barton to Deborah and Robert Lykowski, 1148 E. Paint St., consideration $169,900.

Glenna Bucek to Donald Black, 224 Woodsview Drive, Jeffersonville, consideration $217,500.

Carl and Mary Jo Wilt to Courtney Tubbs, 738 Eastern Ave., consideration $120,000.

Halliday Development Inc. to Charles Graf, lot 26 Felmar Subdivision, consideration $50,000.

Jeffrey and Jodi Beekman to Rose & Ratliff Investments LLC, 214 W. Elm St., consideration $60,000.

David Wright to Alyssa Begin, 714 Washington Ave., consideration $237,000.

Good Hope Acres LLC to William Roberts, land on State Route 753 S.E., Good Hope, Wayne Township, consideration $4,500.

David and Dawn Deyo to Douglas Smith, 5812 Route 22 East, Union Township, consideration $234,500.

Carmen and Scott Baird to Community Action of Fayette County, 1358 Route 22 N.W., Union Township, consideration $175,000.

Ahmed Fram and Mahassine Saad to Joanna Perkins, 4577 Old Route 35 S.E., Wayne Township, consideration $70,000.

Elaine Vanzant to Paul and Pauline McClish, land on Route 22 in Union Township, consideration $95,000.

Recorded Jan. 5

Sam Beedy to Michelle Reedy, 322 S. North St., consideration $120,000.

Recorded Jan. 3

Brett and Samantha Kirkpatrick to Taylor Gift, 1127 Lakeview Ave., consideration $95,000.

Jon and Terri Heidler to CK1 Holdings LLC, 422 Fourth St., consideration $48,000.

Cole, Jacqueline and John Winner to PKJ Enterprises LLC, 10 W. High St./Main St., Jeffersonville, consideration $420,000.