Ohio Supreme Court to visit MTHS

Twice each year, the Supreme Court of Ohio conducts a civic education program and relocates from Columbus to hold sessions in other Ohio communities. This year, this civic education program is set for Fayette County.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor — the first woman to lead the Ohio judicial branch — has selected Miami Trace High School as the location for the Fayette County off-site court on April 27.

Miami Trace hosted an off-site visit from staff members affiliated with the Supreme Court of Ohio on Dec. 9.

“We are both elated and humbled that the Supreme Court of Ohio has chosen Miami Trace Local School District and look forward to hosting in April,” said Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent Kim Pittser. “This is a unique opportunity for high school students of Fayette County to learn and have exposure to Ohio’s judicial system.”

Students from Fayette Christian School, Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace will attend the proceedings and receive the rare opportunity to participate in the processes leading up to them. Curriculum materials, such as summaries of specific cases to be argued, will be provided to teachers and students prior to the session.

Attorneys will team with Fayette County educators to review case materials and Ohio’s judicial system. On the day of the court session, selected students will attend a question and answer session with the Justices of the Court, attend one of three oral arguments, and meet with the case attorneys for a debriefing after their assigned case has been argued.

“The Miami Trace Local School District is honored to participate in the off-site court program and host the Supreme Court of Ohio,” said Pittser. “We look forward to students of Fayette County joining the more than 32,000 Ohio students who have been granted the opportunity to observe the proceedings of the Supreme Court and interact with justices, attorneys, and court staff.”

