Car hits semi on US 62 Wednesday

There was an accident near the address of 11305 US 62 North Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 5, 2022. The Fayette County Sheriff and some deputies, as well as a fire engine from the Tri-County Joint Fire District, were among the first-responders on the scene. The car crashed into the back of a grain truck as a combine could be seen in the adjacent field. At least one person, believed to be the driver of the car, was taken to a hospital. There were no further details available at press time. Traffic on the busy highway was backed-up for some time.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald