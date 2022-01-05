Local to be in ‘Magnum P.I.’ episode

Local Michael Camp has gained an acting role in an episode of the CBS crime drama “Magnum P.I.” — an episode that will air this Friday at 9 p.m.

Camp is a 2007 graduate of Washington High School and a 2011 graduate of Wilmington College.

As previously reported, Camp’s experience with acting goes back to his days at Wilmington College when he had a supporting role in the independent film, “The Pledge.” He went to Los Angeles to pursue acting for a time and joined the U.S. Navy.

Filming for the upcoming episode took place in early November in Hawaii. Currently, he is back in Washington Court House but said he may need to return to LA.

This wasn’t his first acting role in Hawaii. After joining the U.S. Navy, Camp was stationed in Hawaii and was assigned to shore duty in 2017.

After building relationships and contacts, he was able to get several auditions and even landed a role in an episode of CBS crime drama “Hawaii Five-O” in 2019.

Camp explained he didn’t have much acting work for two years during the pandemic. While this role may not lead to a longer one in the show, Camp explained it could lead to other roles.

In this business, “work gets more work,” said Camp.

He further explained that it is important to be seen in acting roles as that shows capability, responsibility and skills.

Michael Camp https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_thumbnail_Headshot.jpg Michael Camp Courtesy photo