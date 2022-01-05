‘The Most Reluctant Convert’ comes to Ohio Christian University

Ohio Christian University is excited to bring “The Most Reluctant Convert” to its Circleville Campus.

There will be two shows, on Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Ministry and Performing Arts Center (MPAC). This Fellowship for Performing Arts production has toured the United States from New York to California and played on campuses such as Princeton, Vanderbilt, Wheaton, UNC-Chapel Hill, and many other esteemed institutions of higher learning.

Using C.S. Lewis’ own words, award-winning actor Max McLean brings the brilliant Oxford fellow to life, taking us on his extraordinary trek from hard-boiled atheist to “the most reluctant convert in all England.”

“There is perhaps no Christian writer who is more quoted, and who has had a larger influence on culture, than C. S. Lewis. Several of his books are on most any “Top 100 Christian Books” ever written lists. From The Chronicles of Narnia to The Screwtape Letters, to The Great Divorce to Mere Christianity – Lewis’ love of language, his understanding of the human condition, and his awareness of the difference that Christ can make in the life of a single believer continues to transcend race, gender, culture and time. To have “The Most Reluctant Convert” on our campus is a rare privilege – and it’s the ONE show this year, you do not want to miss.” — Dr. Jon Kulaga, President, Ohio Christian University

Seats are limited, so get your tickets today! Go to ohiochristian.edu/tickets or call 740-420-5918 for individual tickets, groups of 10 or more, and VIP packages.