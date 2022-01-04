Garrison elected as WCHCS BOE president

At Monday’s Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education organization meeting, Dennis Garrison (seated on right) was elected to serve as the board president for 2022, and Mark Chrisman (seated on left) was elected as vice president. Also at the meeting, the newest member of the board, Dr. Zach Camp (standing in middle), who won at the November general election, was sworn in. Chrisman and Ken Upthegrove (standing on the right) were also reelected to the school board in November and both were sworn in Monday. Jennifer Lynch (standing on the left) is also pictured. Lynch and Garrison were chosen to continue their roles as the board’s legislative liaison and student achievement liaison, respectively.

