ODNR announces Ohio State Parks Winter Hike Challenge

COLUMBUS – Ohio is a beautiful place to explore, especially in the winter. From the rare birds wintering along the Lake Erie shores to the snow-covered bridge at Mohican State Park- you can see it all with the Ohio State Parks 2022 Winter Hike Challenge hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“The state of Ohio has unmatched scenery, especially in winter,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “From the frozen falls at Old Man’s Cave to the scenic tales being told on our Storybook Trails, there are majestic winter sights all across our beautiful state. So, bundle up, grab a friend, and join us for a few hikes this winter!”

To complete the challenge, download the DETOUR Ohio Trails App, available at detour.ohiodnr.gov or in the Apple app or Google Play store. If you’ve already downloaded DETOUR, you’re ready. Hit the trails!

Participate in hikes at state parks in three different regions of our state between Jan. 1 and March 1, 2022. We have plenty of options! You can join us for guided hikes, or you can head out on your own. Just make sure you visit parks in three different regions. We have so many different trails to explore, you can make this challenge your own. You can even explore one of our Storybook Trails if you are hiking as a family! Find all the details on our Winter Hike Challenge webpage.

When you have completed the challenge, let us know by submitting your information here. The first 500 adventurers to complete the challenge will receive a free limited-edition Ohio State Parks Winter Hiker sticker. Ohio State Parks are hosting hikes throughout the season. You can find a full list of activities across the state here.

Your hiking trip may take you off the beaten path but remember to play it safe and stay on the trail. The winter months can have hikers facing snow, ice, and extreme cold. Some things to remember before hitting the trail:

Check the forecast and research your hike before you leave the house

Dress in layers, keeping your head, neck, and hands covered

Stay hydrated and bring snacks

Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return

ODNR has a list of safety tips for anyone who wants to head out to the trails this winter. You can find those here.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.