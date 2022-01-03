Arrests made in vehicle pursuits

Before the new year arrived on Saturday, police officers were busy on the roads responding to several traffic pursuits and incidents.

On Thursday evening while patrolling the Walmart parking lot, a Washington C.H. Police Department officer passed a dark-colored vehicle that appeared to have no rear license plate, according to reports. As the officer turned around his cruiser, the driver of the vehicle turned off its lights and pulled into a parking spot at the side of Walmart.

“As I was attempting to make contact with the driver, that’s when the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot with no lights on,” the officer wrote in his report. “I then activated my overhead emergency lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle.”

The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of over 50 MPH through the parking lot before turning onto Leesburg Avenue.

As the vehicle traveled east on Leesburg, it reached speeds of over 80 MPH and went left of center, reports said. The vehicle turned onto Highland Avenue and passed vehicles at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued onto State Route 41 South into the county at speeds of over 100 MPH before turning onto Flakes Ford Road.

Once the vehicle was on Flakes Ford Road approaching State Route 753, it swerved at a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office cruiser and then turned onto 753.

The pursuit finally ended in the Village of Greenfield once Greenfield Police Department officers deployed spikes that deflated the fleeing vehicle’s tires.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Braydonlee O.R. Brill, of 1286 Flakes Ford Road, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony failure to comply. He was also issued a citation for no operator’s license and expired registration. He was then transported to the Fayette County Jail without further incident.

Also on Thursday at around 6:20 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of North Street at Broadway Street for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, the K-9 officer, “Edo,” was utilized to sniff the vehicle.

A search allegedly discovered a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Joshua S. Hudson, 32, 724 Peabody Ave., was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and having a weapon while under disability.

At around the same time on Thursday, an officer attempted to stop a second vehicle on North Street at Broadway Street. The driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and accelerated while traveling southbound on North Street. The driver, identified as Damien L. Carson, 21, of 1019 S. Hinde St., eventually stopped the vehicle near Third Street, according to reports.

Carson was arrested for failing to comply with a lawful order.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Dalton C.J. Trisdale, 22, of 231 W. Kennedy Ave., was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. During a search of the vehicle, drugs and drug-related items were located.

Carson was charged with failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trisdale was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Brill https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_MUGSHOTS_35365786.jpg Brill Carson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_MUGSHOTS_35365745.jpg Carson Trisdale https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_MUGSHOTS_35368524.jpg Trisdale

Police officers were busy on the roads prior to New Year’s