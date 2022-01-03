All-N-One 4-H Club seeking old and new members

The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 18 at the OSU Extension Office in Washington C.H. at 7 p.m.

Meetings usually last about an hour. Parents and family are welcome to attend also. If weather or COVID-19 status changes, meetings will be held on Zoom. We also have a Cloverbud club that meets at the same time and location as the 4-H club.

We are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate in a wide variety of 4-H projects which are fun and great learning experiences. Members can also choose to participate in the 2022 Fayette County Fair.

Who is eligible: Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age and grade. Cloverbud eligibility begins when a child is enrolled in kindergarten and is 5-years-old as of Jan. 1 of the current year. Cloverbud participation ends when a child is eligible for competitive events, 4-H projects, and other older youth activities, which is age 8 and in the third grade as of Jan. 1 of the current year.

If you have any questions concerning eligibility, please contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 740-335-1150.

If you have any questions or are unable to attend but are interested in joining us this year, please contact one of the advisors: Betty Cook 740-572-1577, Jenna Dawes 740-606-1940, Beth Gerber (bgerber2029@gmail.com), Molly Mickle 740-333-7370, or Eric Pitstick 740-335-2841.