Celebrating ‘paw-sitive’ end to 2021

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) staff adopted out 50 pets to new families last week. FRHS was then able to take in more animals in need of homes — the adoption center is once again full with fur babies being taken care of as the new year begins.

