Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 1

Ricky L. Snyder, 32, 6801 Palmer Road, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

Matthew C.R. Trantanella, 25, Greenville, Ohio, disorderly, obstructing.

Destiny L. Clouser, 24, 809 Independence Court, license forfeiture.

Herman J. Perkins, 56, 806 Washington Ave., driving under suspension.

Frank A. Henize, 46, at large, escape (first-degree misdemeanor).

Albert F. Milligan, 23, 331 Rose Ave., failure to control.

Jarrod Nebbergall, 35, 1246 Rawling St., Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Dec. 31

Bradley A. Clark, 37, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts), warrant – domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Donald Z. Carson III, 43, 1019 S. Hinde St., red light violation.

Toni M. Fuller, 41, 230 W. Court St., license forfeiture.

Bryce J. Smith-Anderson, 20, 531 Comfort Lane, driving with permit without valid driver, fictitious tags.

Darrell A. Slone, 53, at large, non-compliance suspension, fictitious tags, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Frank A. Henize, 46, 823 Lakeview Ave., warrant – domestic violence (third-degree felony).

Dec. 30

Nicolas J. Isbel, 25, Wilmington, non-compliance suspension.

Damien L. Carson, 21, 1019 S. Hinde St., failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Joshua S. Hudson, 32, 724 Peabody Ave., window tint violation, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms, weapons under disability.

Dalton C.J. Trisdale, 22, 231 W. Kennedy Ave., carrying a concealed weapon (third-degree felony), improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle (fourth-degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Braydonlee O.R. Brill, 18, 1286 Flakes Ford Road, failure to comply (third-degree felony), no operator’s license, expired registration.

Michael Newsome, 51, Greenfield, criminal trespass.

Dec. 29

Alex A. Blackburn, 28, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Clifford D. Morris, 35, at large, theft.

Slade Harr, 23, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to comply.