Students raise money for Tristen

Over the past few weeks, students and staff at Washington Court House City Schools have been raising money to support a Blue Lion in need.

From staff dress-up days and spirit themes, to wrist bands and donation boxes, as well as other creative fundraisers, these collective efforts have raised over $2,000 for the Mider family.

Tristen Mider, a student at Washington High School, has been undergoing treatments for Philadelphia Chromosome Leukemia, as well as continuing to battle Type 1 Diabetes.

“Our students know that the costs of medical expenses and frequent hospital visits can be quite difficult on a family, especially during the holidays,” said Trevor Patton, WCHCS director of marketing and communications, “so they were determined to offer as much help as possible to their classmate and his family.”

For information on how you can contribute to the school’s efforts to help the Mider family, contact Washington High School at 740-636-4221 after winter break.

Shane Donnenwirth, Cori Shaw and Amy Rader show their support for Washington High School student Tristen Mider and his family. Dana Byrne and Kelly Howley

