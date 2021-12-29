FCS student wins numerous rodeo awards

Clay Wines, an eighth grade student at Fayette Christian School, earned several awards in the 2020-21 Ohio Jr High School Rodeo, Crazy Women Youth Rodeo Series and Rocking R Rodeo Youth rodeo series.

Wines participated in team roping, ribbon roping, tie down roping, chute dogging, and goat tying. He won All Around Cowboy in all three rodeo series.

High point cowboy buckles, along with 12 other buckles and various prizes, were awarded to Wines.

Wines is currently competing in Ohio Jr High Rodeo for the year 2021-22 in hopes to once again qualify for the 17th-annual National Jr High Rodeo finals, which will be held June 19-25 in Perry, Georgia.

Wines encourages more friends to participate in rodeo events and is always willing to give a helping hand. His goals in the future include attending college rodeo and to be a coach and mentor to students wanting to learn how to ride and rope.

Fayette Christian School eighth grader Clay Wines has won multiple awards in numerous rodeo series. Courtesy photo