WCH man killed in Sabina shooting

A man has been charged with the murder of a Washington Court House resident following a shooting Monday night in Sabina.

At approximately 8:39 p.m. Monday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 6685 State Route 729, Sabina, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred at that residence.

Upon arrival, deputies took a male subject later identified as Phillip Haley, age 38, of that address, into investigative custody as he was standing outside of the residence, according to a news release from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Col. Brian Prickett.

A male, later identified as Zachary Parrott, age 23, a resident of Washington Court House, was found deceased in an upstairs bathroom due to apparent gunshot wounds, stated Prickett. The scene was secured until detectives from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived to process the crime scene.

After gathering investigative information, units consulted with Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew T. McCoy, at which time it was determined a charge of felonious assault and murder would be filed on Phillip Haley.

Haley is currently being held in the Clinton County Jail on a bond of $150,000.

Haley is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Clinton County Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 29.

No further details have been released. John Kaspar, Chief Deputy Prosecutor of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, said they could not comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

Haley

Man charged with murder after Monday night shooting