Most offices to be closed New Year’s Eve

This Friday is New Year’s Eve, and many in the community will be recognizing the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 in a variety of ways.

A majority of both county and city offices will be closed this Friday in celebration of the coming new year.

The Fayette County Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and Title Office recently closed to the public due to reasons involving COVID-19 and staff shortages.

According to Fayette County Clerk of Courts Sandy Wilson, the office, located at 105 E. East St. in Washington Court House, re-opened Monday, Dec. 27.

“All personnel that are scheduled to work have returned. We will be closed this Friday and Saturday in observance of the new year,” Wilson explained via email.

As previously reported, there are online services available to residents at www.bmv.ohio.gov/. According to the website, Ohio residents can renew registrations, replace or exchange license plates, view their own driving records, become an organ donor, etc.

The Record-Herald office, located at 757 W. Elm St. in Washington Court House, will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31. While the office remains closed to the public, staff will be back to work Monday, Jan. 3. There will be no newspaper on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Will you be taking part in special holiday celebrations or activities? Submit holiday photos, and/or times and locations of public parties/sober parties by email to jwoods@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-463-1225.