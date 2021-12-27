Cherry Hill celebrates ‘Christmas Around the World’

On the last day before break, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Hood’s Lil’ Lions presented their research projects titled, “Christmas Around the World,” at Cherry Hill Elementary School.

Split into groups of two, each partner pair picked a county to research the traditions, festivities, and holidays that surround the winter season.

After completing their studies, building the slides, imputing multimedia links, and preparing their presentations themselves, the students hosted a gallery walk, presenting their research projects to schoolmates, teachers, and district administrators.

Greeted with “Frohe Weihnachten,” “Feliz Natal,” and “Buon Natale,” gallery attendees experienced a well-researched presentation about the holidays across the globe.

Cherry Hill Elementary students recently presented their research projects, titled "Christmas Around the World.' Courtesy photos