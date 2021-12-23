Locals gather to give back to community

On Saturday, Dec. 18, a group of locals gathered for breakfast, donated a large sum of money to a waitress, and then paid money toward prescriptions and groceries for the elderly.

The group that met for breakfast consisted of 11 women and one man. The breakfast was at Frisch’s Big Boy, 1815 Columbus Ave., in Washington Court House. Their waitress was given approximately $900 in cash along with a pair of diamond earrings donated by Fox Jewelry.

Nearly $2,000 was collected from various local entities including Shane McMahon of State Farm, Three Birds Boutique, Jason Langley (Realty and Auctioneers), Quality Collision, Knisley Collision, along with many anonymous donations.

That $2,000 was used toward prescriptions and groceries for the elderly.

“We made our rounds from CVS to Save A Lot and then onto Aldi,” explained one of the group members, Tina Sowers. “It was such a blessing to be able to put such big smiles on their faces.”

Information in this article was provided by Tina Sowers.

For prescriptions, the group stopped at the local CVS. After collected funds, a group of locals assisted elderly in paying for prescriptions and groceries. One stop they made was at Save-A-Lot. The group also visited Aldi.