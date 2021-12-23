Locals celebrate the holidays

A couple’s Christmas, just eight months after Mr. Strayer had a heart transplant at OSU.

Samson (2), Hoyt (5), Scarlett and Walker (10 month).

Madeline Butcher, age 3

Lucy Tipton had her first visit to Santa at North Shore Primtives. She got Santa for a whole hour.

Cali all dressed up as Cindy Lou Who.

A first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. McCoy’s.

Sophia Elizabeth Woods was born Oct. 15 at 29 weeks, weighing 1 pound and 6.6 ounces. While her first Christmas is being spent in the NICU, she is now over 5 pounds of a Christmas miracle.