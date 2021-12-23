Posted on by

Locals celebrate the holidays

,

A couple’s Christmas, just eight months after Mr. Strayer had a heart transplant at OSU.

A couple’s Christmas, just eight months after Mr. Strayer had a heart transplant at OSU.


Courtesy photos

Samson (2), Hoyt (5), Scarlett and Walker (10 month).


Courtesy photos

Madeline Butcher, age 3


Courtesy photos

Lucy Tipton had her first visit to Santa at North Shore Primtives. She got Santa for a whole hour.


Courtesy photos

Cali all dressed up as Cindy Lou Who.


Courtesy photos

A first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. McCoy’s.


Courtesy photos

Sophia Elizabeth Woods was born Oct. 15 at 29 weeks, weighing 1 pound and 6.6 ounces. While her first Christmas is being spent in the NICU, she is now over 5 pounds of a Christmas miracle.


Jennifer Woods | Record Herald photo

A couple’s Christmas, just eight months after Mr. Strayer had a heart transplant at OSU.

Samson (2), Hoyt (5), Scarlett and Walker (10 month).

Madeline Butcher, age 3

Lucy Tipton had her first visit to Santa at North Shore Primtives. She got Santa for a whole hour.

Cali all dressed up as Cindy Lou Who.

A first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. McCoy’s.

Sophia Elizabeth Woods was born Oct. 15 at 29 weeks, weighing 1 pound and 6.6 ounces. While her first Christmas is being spent in the NICU, she is now over 5 pounds of a Christmas miracle.

A couple’s Christmas, just eight months after Mr. Strayer had a heart transplant at OSU.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_heart-transplant.jpgA couple’s Christmas, just eight months after Mr. Strayer had a heart transplant at OSU. Courtesy photos

Samson (2), Hoyt (5), Scarlett and Walker (10 month).
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_kidsBench.jpgSamson (2), Hoyt (5), Scarlett and Walker (10 month). Courtesy photos

Madeline Butcher, age 3
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_madeline.jpgMadeline Butcher, age 3 Courtesy photos

Lucy Tipton had her first visit to Santa at North Shore Primtives. She got Santa for a whole hour.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_slayTipton.jpgLucy Tipton had her first visit to Santa at North Shore Primtives. She got Santa for a whole hour. Courtesy photos

Cali all dressed up as Cindy Lou Who.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_cindy-lou-who.jpgCali all dressed up as Cindy Lou Who. Courtesy photos

A first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. McCoy’s.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_familylooking.jpgA first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. McCoy’s. Courtesy photos

Sophia Elizabeth Woods was born Oct. 15 at 29 weeks, weighing 1 pound and 6.6 ounces. While her first Christmas is being spent in the NICU, she is now over 5 pounds of a Christmas miracle.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_12.19.21-17-.jpgSophia Elizabeth Woods was born Oct. 15 at 29 weeks, weighing 1 pound and 6.6 ounces. While her first Christmas is being spent in the NICU, she is now over 5 pounds of a Christmas miracle. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald photo