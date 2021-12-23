Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 27-31 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, fruit, vanilla wafers
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice
THURSDAY
Beef liver, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR
The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 27-31 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR