Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 22

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., vandalism (fifth-degree felony).

Caleb J. Caplinger, 25, 1103 Willard St., domestic.

Chelsea S.E. Copas, 23, 1103 Willard St., domestic.

Preston Reed, 18, Mount Sterling, marked lanes, obstructing.

Brian E. Hinkley, 38, South Salem, bench warrant – failure to appear, criminal trespass.

Brian L. Wilson Jr., 29, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 15, disorderly, resisting.

Blake Nickel, 24, Leesburg, non-compliance suspension.

Dec. 21

Tyler M. Rinehart, 28, 737 Leesburg Ave., domestic.

Dean K. Hawk, 86, Sabina, failure to yield turning left.

Andrew Thornton, 31, 617 Village Court, stop sign violation, driving with permit without licensed driver.

Gregory S. Harmon, 42, at large, theft.