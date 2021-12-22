Fayette SWCD holds 10th-annual bird count

The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District hosted its 10th-annual bird count as part of the 122nd year Audubon Christmas bird count on Wednesday Dec. 15.

Data comes from over 2,000 circles. The count runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5.

A 15-mile circle is identified and locations within the area are included. The circle can then be counted every year to compare the results.

This year, included in the count were sites in the City of Washington Court House, local farms, and Deer Creek State Park and wildlife areas.

This year, 11 people participated. Thirty-seven species were counted.

Highlights of the count included one snow goose, which has only been spotted two other years and five eagles, which is a high for the group. Also, more duck species were spotted compared to the last couple of years.

The ducks included: Ring-necked Ducks, Buffleheads, and Northern Shovelers. Fifty-four American Crows, Red Tailed Hawks and American Kestrels also had higher counts than in past years.

If you would like to participate next year, please contact Brigitte Hisey at 740-636-0279 or e-mail at brigitte.hisey@fayette-co-oh.com.

Eleven individuals participated in the 10th-annual Fayette County Audubon Society Bird Count. From left to right (back row) Larry Hamilton, Malcolm Miller, Carolyn and Jack DeWeese, Sarah Schott, Roger Griffitts, Brigitte Hisey; left to right (front row) Sara and Don Creamer, Jen Dennison, and Megan Case. Courtesy photo