McDonald’s holiday tourney returns

Nick Epifano, owner and operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County & Jamestown, has announced that the annual McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament will return starting Monday, Dec. 27.

This is the 13th year that Epifano’s McDonald’s has sponsored the event, which started about 23 years ago.

The tournament will feature the Boys and Girls Varsity and Reserve basketball teams from Miami Trace, Madison Plains, Greeneview and London high schools.

Each year, two of the schools receive on a rotating basis a $2,000 stipend to use for purchase of new uniforms or equipment.

This year, London and Madison Plains are the designated schools. All other money raised through ticket sales is divided equally between the four schools which can go toward their athletic departments.

Tickets will be $7 per person for the evening varsity division contests and $5 per person for the day reserve sessions.

No passes or other specials will be accepted.

Tournament schedule:

Monday, Dec. 27

Boys Reserve Tournament

@ London High School

11 a.m. – Greeneview vs. Miami Trace

1 p.m. – Madison Plains vs. London

Girls Varsity Tournament

@ Greeneview High School

6:30 p.m. – London vs. Madison Plains

8 p.m. – Miami Trace vs. Greeneview

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Girls Reserve Tournament

@ Madison Plains High School

11 a.m. – Greeneview vs. Miami Trace

1 p.m. – London vs. Madison Plains

Boys Varsity Tournament

@ Miami Trace High School

6:30 p.m. – London vs. Madison Plains

8 p.m. – Greeneview vs. Miami Trace

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Boys Reserve Tournament

@ London High School

11 a.m. – Consolation Game

1 p.m. – Championship Game

Girls Varsity Tournament

@ Greeneview High School

6:30pm – Consolation Game

8:00pm- Championship Game

Games will be streamed on the McDonald’s Fayette Co Ohio Facebook page

Thursday, Dec. 30

Girls Reserve Tournament

@ Madison Plains High School

11 a.m. – Consolation game

1 p.m. – Championship game

Boys Varsity Tournament

@ Miami Trace High School

6:30 p.m. – Consolation game

8 p.m. – Championship game

Games will be streamed on the McDonald’s Fayette Co Ohio Facebook page

Pictured are the Board of the McDonald’s of Fayette County & Jamestown Holiday Basketball Tournament (l-r); Jim Wolverton (Athletic Director at London High School), Aaron Hammond (Athletic Director at Miami Trace High School), Nick Epifano, Owner/Operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County & Jamestown, Mark Rinehart (Athletic Director at Greeneview High School) and Matthew Welsh (Athletic Director at Madison Plains High School). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_mcdonaldsbkinfo-1-.jpg Pictured are the Board of the McDonald’s of Fayette County & Jamestown Holiday Basketball Tournament (l-r); Jim Wolverton (Athletic Director at London High School), Aaron Hammond (Athletic Director at Miami Trace High School), Nick Epifano, Owner/Operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County & Jamestown, Mark Rinehart (Athletic Director at Greeneview High School) and Matthew Welsh (Athletic Director at Madison Plains High School). Courtesy photo

Four area high schools to participate in basketball tournament