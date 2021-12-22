MTES students in the holiday spirit

Miami Trace students were sent off to winter break with several holiday-themed activities.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Miami Trace Elementary School Monday afternoon.

“They did a tour of the building, greeting nearly 1,200 students,” explained Nicole Fatica-Mavis, elementary curriculum director for Miami Trace Local Schools. “Our PTO organized the visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus for all of our students as a nice little Christmas ‘activity.’ As you can imagine, Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeted with cheers, squeals and pure excitement by all of our students.”

She further explained that classrooms were taking part in various holiday activities beyond the Santa and Mrs. Claus visit, including ornament making, guided artwork, STEM activities, and more.

Last Friday, some first graders had a special visit from The Grinch with letters and a green-themed classroom. Several students also dressed up for the holidays.

Also on Friday, some students had 30 minutes to build the tallest free standing snowman. They had five pieces of copy paper, 10 pipe cleaners, 10 straws, 10 cotton balls, three sheets of tissue paper, and three desk lengths of scotch tape.

So many students dressed up during their last week that all got to be “Holiday Cheermeister.”

The district went on break Tuesday with a two-hour delay. They are scheduled to return to school on Monday, Jan. 3.

Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped by to visit Miami Trace students on Monday afternoon. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Screenshot-2021-12-20-at-3.46.33-PM.jpeg Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped by to visit Miami Trace students on Monday afternoon. Courtesy photos Students were excited to meet them. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Screenshot-2021-12-20-at-3.47.08-PM.jpeg Students were excited to meet them. Courtesy photos Polar Express Day! https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_PolarExpressDay.jpg Polar Express Day! Courtesy photos Making a snowman ornament was only one creative activity. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_snowman.jpg Making a snowman ornament was only one creative activity. Courtesy photos There was so much holiday spirit in the Miami Trace Elementary School that everyone got to be “Holiday Cheermeister.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_cheermiester.jpg There was so much holiday spirit in the Miami Trace Elementary School that everyone got to be “Holiday Cheermeister.” Courtesy photos Students had a competition to build the tallest free standing snowman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_freestand-snowman.jpg Students had a competition to build the tallest free standing snowman. Courtesy photos Gingerbread time! https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_gingerbread.jpg Gingerbread time! Courtesy photos Students show off their Grinch drawings. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_grinch-photos.jpg Students show off their Grinch drawings. Courtesy photos