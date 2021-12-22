MTES students in the holiday spirit

Miami Trace students were sent off to winter break with several holiday-themed activities.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Miami Trace Elementary School Monday afternoon.
“They did a tour of the building, greeting nearly 1,200 students,” explained Nicole Fatica-Mavis, elementary curriculum director for Miami Trace Local Schools. “Our PTO organized the visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus for all of our students as a nice little Christmas ‘activity.’ As you can imagine, Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeted with cheers, squeals and pure excitement by all of our students.”
She further explained that classrooms were taking part in various holiday activities beyond the Santa and Mrs. Claus visit, including ornament making, guided artwork, STEM activities, and more.
Last Friday, some first graders had a special visit from The Grinch with letters and a green-themed classroom. Several students also dressed up for the holidays.
Also on Friday, some students had 30 minutes to build the tallest free standing snowman. They had five pieces of copy paper, 10 pipe cleaners, 10 straws, 10 cotton balls, three sheets of tissue paper, and three desk lengths of scotch tape.
So many students dressed up during their last week that all got to be “Holiday Cheermeister.”
The district went on break Tuesday with a two-hour delay. They are scheduled to return to school on Monday, Jan. 3.
