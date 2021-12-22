Applications to become an Ohio Wildlife Officer are being accepted

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 9 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer cadet training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill 20 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2022.

Ohio wildlife officers enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property. This is the Division of Wildlife’s 31st Wildlife Officer Training Academy. Those interested can complete an application at careers.ohio.gov.

“Wildlife officers combine law enforcement and wildlife conservation with public service,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “They serve throughout Ohio, from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, supporting the mission of the Division of Wildlife. This is more than a job for our wildlife officers. It is a career path to do great things and make a difference in their communities.”

Ohio wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, as well as perform fish and wildlife surveys. State wildlife officers also provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related recreation.

To be considered for the wildlife officer cadet training school, applicants must be 21 years of age upon completion of the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Course and possess a valid driver’s license. Completion of core course work in an associate degree or undergraduate program in natural resources, fisheries and wildlife conservation, natural sciences, biology, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement, agriculture, or a related field is required.

Eighteen months training or experience in the above fields may also be acceptable, as would 18 months training or experience in the U.S. military with an occupational specialty related to law enforcement or investigations. Other qualifications include meeting physical fitness standards, completing a background check, and passing a psychological exam and drug screening.

For more information about becoming an Ohio wildlife officer, visit ohiodnr.gov/careers.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

