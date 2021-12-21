City welcomes Premier Smile & Beauty

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen presents a New Business Plaque to Amanda Taylor and Kristy Shoopman, of Premier Smile & Beauty, Washington Court House’s newest business. Premier Smile & Beauty is located inside Platform Coffee, at 138 S. Fayette St., and currently offers two options of professional teeth whitening – 60-minute session / 90-minute session. For more information about its services, please visit its Facebook page, @premiersmileandbeauty, or give them a call at 740-463-6183.

