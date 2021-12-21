Commissioners prepare for 2022

As 2021 nears an end, the Fayette County Commissioners have been preparing for 2022 with new and extended contracts.

A contract for mowing services was entered into with Jack Anders of Clarksburg. Mowing services will begin April 1 and end Oct. 30 at the Armory, Senior Citizen’s Center, the Fayette County Courthouse (twice a week), Life Squad and Visitation Center. Other than the courthouse, services include trimming the grass once per week and keeping all sidewalks clean from grass.

The courthouse lawn will be mowed twice a week with the sidewalks cleaned from grass. All shrubs will be trimmed two times per season. The rate for mowing services will be $330 per week through the normal mowing season.

A contract for janitorial services with Commercial Cleaning Solutions, Inc. of Greenfield was extended for a year. The services will be provided at the Agricultural Center, Building Department, courthouse, Economic Development Center, and Adult Detention Administration. The total cost of the contract is $93,756 with $525 weekly for the Adult Detention and $1,278 weekly for all other areas. The contract will now expire Dec. 31 of 2022.

A contract was entered into with Weller’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc. of Greenfield to provide labor and travel for service/repair of HVAC systems in county-owned buildings. The hourly rate during business hours will be $80 while the overtime rate will be $100. The trip charge will be $28. The contract starts Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31 of 2022.

A quote for safety services was accepted from Silco Fire and Security of Dayton. Those services include three annual wet fire sprinkler systems inspections, one confined space entry fee for set up, three back flow preventer tests, three Fm200 Fike systems semi-annual inspections and one Ansul kitchen hood system semi-annual inspection at the Fayette County Adult Detention Facility.

A planned maintenance agreement with Buckeye Power Sales was entered into for full maintenance or service on the generators at the Fayette County Adult Detention Facility. The rates for three years, two service visits annually and two hour load bank test annually on both units, June and December, will be $4,155 yearly.

Bill Huhman was appointed as apiary inspector for 2022 at a fee of $2,600. Huhman’s salary is set at $13.66 per hour and mileage allowance of $0.45 per mile.

Work being done with the Community Development Block Grant funds had an original deadline of Dec. 31. Due to delays relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for two different projects has been extended by nine months after the commissioners approved the amended time-frame and scope of work.

Per the request of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Serives (FCDJFS) Director Faye Williamson, two contracts were recently approved.

The first contract is between the Fayette County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Fayette County Juvenile Court. The contract was formed to provide various clerk services to CSEA initiated child support actions, including paternity, child support establishment, enforcement, modification and U.I.F.S.A. The cost will be $260.64 per CSEA initiated filings. The total IV-D contract amount is $169,415.36 with $57,601.23 in non-federal matching funds (34%) and $111,814.13 federal matching funds (66%). The contract lasts from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of 2022.

The second contract is between the Fayette County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Fayette County Common Pleas Court-Magistrate to provide court services for child support actions. The cost will be $420.08 per one hour or fraction of an hour, with the total contract being $31,506.34 — of which, $10,712.16 is non-federal matching funds (34%) and $20,794.18 is federal matching funds (66%). The contract lasts from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of 2022.

Three memorandums of agreement were approved at the recommendation of Sheriff Vernon Stanforth for the housing of Gallia, Meigs and Jackson county prisoners in the Fayette County Adult Detention Center. The respective county will be responsible for any ambulance/life squad fees. The contracts with Gallia and Meigs will be in effect from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of 2022. The contract with Jackson will be in effect from Nov. 23 of 2021 through Dec. 31 of 2022.

Per the request of Fayette County EMS Director Rod List, a Ford 193 ambulance will be purchased from Horton Emergency Vehicles, that is being acquired with the State of Ohio STS233 pricing. The estimated cost is $255,699.69.

During a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, Treasurer Penny Patton shared a balance of $214,876.38. Community Action Commission administration expenses of $5,848.69 were accepted for a balance of $209,027.

The title work for the following properties has been completed and the Prosecutor’s Office will continue to review and present findings: 433 E. Court St., 738 E. Paint St., 1226 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St., 520 Carolyn Road, 318 Florence St., 615 E. Paint St., 1221 E. Paint St., 419 Western Ave., 304 S. North St., 503 S. North St., 310 Cherry St., 1227 Willard St., 1226 E. Paint St., 710 Clinton Ave. and 803 N. North St.

The prosecutor’s office is in the process of filing with the Board of Revisions foreclosure for 11880 St. Rt. 38 N.E. property, a date for the Board of Revisions hearing will be set for the near future.

The following properties may be eligible for the expedited foreclosure process: 543 Albin Ave., 414 Earl Ave. and 903 S. North St.

The next Fayette County Land Bank meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m., second floor Administration Building.

Several new & existing county contracts recently approved