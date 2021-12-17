Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Bloomingburg

Faith Reynolds, 432 Vandeman Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 40/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Linda G. Bolton, 119 Peabody Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Dog)

Sarah C. Kidwell, 1116 South Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, dog at large, fine $150, court costs $125, fine of $150 and costs suspended $100 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Village of Jeffersonville

Randy M. Furniss, Jeffersonville, Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $203, fine of $100 and costs, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years and stay away from Mindi Osborne.

Eugene F. Jackson, Dayton, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $170, upon motion of the Village of Jeffersonville, charge amended from OVI, defendant fined $450 and court costs, sentenced to 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, driver intervention program okay by March 1, 2022, terminate administrative license suspension, 10 day letter.

Eugene F. Jackson, Dayton, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement.

Eugene F. Jackson, Dayton, Ohio, failure to dim lights, case dismissed per agreement.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Tyler C. Jackson, Greenfield, Ohio, taking deer illegally, fine $500, court costs $125, $450 of fine suspended if no similar offense for 3 years, it is ordered that the defendant pay restitution for processing fees to Ohio Division of Wildlife and that any processed meat and the rack be returned to defendant.

Ethan B. Cook, West Jefferson, Ohio, hunting without a permit, fine $250, court costs $125, defendant pled guilty, fined $250 and court costs, suspend $200 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 3 years.

State of Ohio

Kristina O. Schroder, Newburgh, Indiana, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shaun P. Boyle, Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brayden L. Landenburg, 5636 US 22 SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

James L. Black, Brooklyn, New York, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.