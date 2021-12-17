Join Carnegie’s downtown ‘Story Book Walk’

Carnegie Public Library invites the community to enjoy its first downtown “Story Book Walk.”

The library in Washington C.H. is featuring “The Mitten,” a Ukrainian folk tale by Jan Brett. The goal is that families will explore downtown while sharing a treasured story with their children, according to Anne Quinn, the head of children’s services at Carnegie Library.

“Readers will enjoy the charm, humor, and the exquisite illustrations of the animals as they make room for each newcomer in the mitten,” she said.

Begin the adventure at the library, where you’ll find the first page of the story and information about where you’ll find the next 15 pages. Once you’ve read the first page, the second stop is at True Blue Tattoo. Keep walking down Court Street to read the remaining pages and the last page will be found at Back-en-Thyme.

Check out the library Facebook page for a list of all the participating businesses. The Story Book Walk ends on Jan. 10.

Amy and Macy Bradley read the first page of “The Mitten” at Carnegie Public Library. The library is bringing the public the first-ever downtown “Story Book Walk.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_thumbnail_The-Mitten-Storybook-Walk_Macy-and-Amy-Bradley.jpg Amy and Macy Bradley read the first page of “The Mitten” at Carnegie Public Library. The library is bringing the public the first-ever downtown “Story Book Walk.” Courtesy photo