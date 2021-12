Heating assistance available

The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Commission of Fayette County want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which started on Nov. 1, 2021.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider. Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:

· Most recent utility bills

· A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

· Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

· Proof of disability (if applicable)

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1. If you need immediate assistance with your energy bills, please contact Community Action Commission of Fayette County at 740-335-7282.

Applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis program must be received by March 31, 2022. The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2022.

For more information on the programs, contact Judy Havens at 740-335-7282 or email jhavens@cacfayettecounty.org