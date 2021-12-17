Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 15

Theft: At 1:27 p.m., Barbara Willison reported that her bank card came up missing/stolen. She was instructed to cancel the bank card and to report any unauthorized transaction.

Trespassing: At 8:08 p.m., Ashton T. Yoakum reported that she departed her residence and possibly forgot to lock the door to her residence. After returning home, she discovered that property within the home had been moved and out of place.