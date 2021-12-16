Henry honored for service to MT

Mike Henry, who will be leaving the Miami Trace Board of Education at the end of this calendar year, was honored by his colleagues at Monday’s board meeting. Henry (center) decided not to run for another term after serving on the board for 12 years (three terms). Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser said, “Mr. Henry has filled many roles in the district, including teacher, coach and board member. He is a true Panther and has had a positive impact on this district. We wish him all the best as he spends more time with family and watching grandchildren in their activities.” Henry is pictured with fellow board members (left to right) Rob Dawson, David Miller, Bruce Kirkpatrick and Charlie Andrews.

