Minor injuries reported in crash

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth and several deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday afternoon on Old US 35 near State Route 753. According to reports, a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was heading west on Old US 35 and a 2012 Nissan Altima was headed east on 35. The driver of the Pacifica reportedly crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the Altima, causing a collision. Both drivers were transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center with minor injuries.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth and several deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday afternoon on Old US 35 near State Route 753. According to reports, a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was heading west on Old US 35 and a 2012 Nissan Altima was headed east on 35. The driver of the Pacifica reportedly crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the Altima, causing a collision. Both drivers were transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center with minor injuries. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_IMG_8803.jpg Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth and several deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday afternoon on Old US 35 near State Route 753. According to reports, a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was heading west on Old US 35 and a 2012 Nissan Altima was headed east on 35. The driver of the Pacifica reportedly crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the Altima, causing a collision. Both drivers were transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center with minor injuries. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald