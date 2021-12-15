Veterans to be honored Saturday

This Saturday, Washington Cemetery will join more than 2,500 participating locations across the country to remember, honor and teach for “National Wreaths Across America Day.”

Local volunteers supporting “Wreaths Across America at Washington Cemetery” have been working hard to ensure that the approximately 1,000 service members buried there will indeed be honored again this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths. This is the second year that the cemetery will participate in this national event.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at Washington Cemetery will begin at 12 p.m. at the stage.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 2,500 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day with more than 2 million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Washington Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 1,000 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of the country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America executive director. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day and, without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Washington Cemetery are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0137P to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit and Wreaths Across America Radio, among other education programs.

Washington Cemetery the local site for ‘Wreaths Across America’