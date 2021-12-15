MT FFA state champs at parliamentary procedure contest

DELAWARE, OH — On Saturday, Dec. 11, eight freshmen members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter traveled to the Delaware Area Career Center to compete in the Ohio FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure competition with a total of 18 teams from across the state. These members consisted of: Emily Reeves, Eric Taylor, Mallory Johnson, Meghan Brandt, Caitlin Cottrill, Hannah Cummings, Cotey Payton and Carley Payton.

The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA was victorious in this event with a score of 769.5

To arrive at this level, the team began practice in early November where they learned FFA opening/closing ceremonies, 11 parliamentary abilities, discussion of 50 main motions and 200 test questions. The team competed at the sub-district and district competitions on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, respectively, where they placed in the top two teams.

After securing their eligibility to the state competition, they took an online written exam over parliamentary law in early December.

Eighteen teams participated in the state competition on Dec. 11 where they were divided into five preliminary heats. The Miami Trace FFA won its preliminary heat to advance to the final round Saturday afternoon. This secured their spot as a top five team in the state from the winners of each heat.

In the final round, each of the five teams runs a parliamentary meeting with a set agenda in an auditorium of judges and spectators. Students were evaluated on their ability to follow parliamentary law, demonstrate assigned abilities and quality of debate discussion.

With the title of state champions, the team will get the opportunity to represent Ohio in the national competition at the National FFA Convention in October 2022.

Parliamentary procedure is defined as proper etiquette for running a business meeting smoothly and efficiently. This procedure is used in most organizations, companies and all forms of government. In FFA, it is commonly referred to as “parli pro.”

Congratulations to the members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter team for its title of state champions.

Freshmen members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter were named state champions in the Novice Parliamentary Procedure CDE competition this past weekend. Members are (left to right): Hannah Cummings, Cotey Payton, Eric Taylor, Carley Payton, Emily Reeves, Mallory Johnson, Meghan Brandt and Caitlin Cottrill. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Parlimentary-MT-take-2.jpg Freshmen members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter were named state champions in the Novice Parliamentary Procedure CDE competition this past weekend. Members are (left to right): Hannah Cummings, Cotey Payton, Eric Taylor, Carley Payton, Emily Reeves, Mallory Johnson, Meghan Brandt and Caitlin Cottrill. Courtesy photo