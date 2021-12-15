Road potentially reopening this weekend

Traffic has been rerouted through different detours this week as construction is occurring on a section of Columbus Avenue in Washington Court House between Washington Avenue and Lincoln Drive. According to Washington C.H. Assistant Service Director Gary Dean, construction includes putting in new catch basins and drain lines, as well as repairing manhole covers. This work is being done in preparation for paving that will be done next year. Dean anticipates the work being complete by end of week as long as there are no issues or set-backs.

Traffic has been rerouted through different detours this week as construction is occurring on a section of Columbus Avenue in Washington Court House between Washington Avenue and Lincoln Drive. According to Washington C.H. Assistant Service Director Gary Dean, construction includes putting in new catch basins and drain lines, as well as repairing manhole covers. This work is being done in preparation for paving that will be done next year. Dean anticipates the work being complete by end of week as long as there are no issues or set-backs. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_20211215_104208.jpg Traffic has been rerouted through different detours this week as construction is occurring on a section of Columbus Avenue in Washington Court House between Washington Avenue and Lincoln Drive. According to Washington C.H. Assistant Service Director Gary Dean, construction includes putting in new catch basins and drain lines, as well as repairing manhole covers. This work is being done in preparation for paving that will be done next year. Dean anticipates the work being complete by end of week as long as there are no issues or set-backs. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo